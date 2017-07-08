Prescription for orphan walrus calf: touch, massage, cuddle, repeat

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A walrus calf found last month outside Nome, Alaska, is being nursed to health with the help of 24-hour massage therapy.
A spokeswoman for the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward says the center’s recuperation plan for the walrus includes touching, massaging and cuddling.
Jennifer Gibbins says walrus spend two years with their mothers. She says calves need constant contact and part of the caregiving at the center is providing tactile interaction.
The male calf weighed 120 pounds (54 kilograms) when it arrived. Gibbins says the animal was severely dehydrated and lethargic.
It’s now feeding from a bottle seven times per day and weighs 143 pounds (65 kilograms).
Gibbins says the calf can’t be taught to fend for itself and will not be released into the wild.
Recent headlines
-
Charging bison wounds Juneau man at national park in North DakotaBefore losing consciousness, 65-year-old Michael Turk remembers taking photos of a bison, the animal turning toward him and charging.
-
Coast Guard, DEC finish hazmat cleanup on fishing boat run aground near WrangellThey removed about 3 gallons of leaked, oily bilge water and around 3,000 pounds of oil products, debris and other hazardous material
-
Beginning in August: Deep-release puts the pressure on rockfish survivalThe Alaska Department of Fish and Game is closing all sport fishing for nonpelagic rockfish in outside waters from Yakutat to Ketchikan for three weeks beginning August 1.
-
‘G19’ nations affirm climate plan, acknowledging U.S. withdrawalNoting President Trump's stance, a declaration states, "The leaders of the other G20 members state that the Paris Agreement is irreversible."