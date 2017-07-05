Newscast – Wednesday, July 5, 2017

In this newscast:
- A soldier from Alaska is killed in Afganistan,
- End of first king salmon opener for trollers,
- Shortened summer Dungeness crab season, and
- An update on air traffic control privatization efforts in Congress.
