Juneau Afternoon – 7-6-17

Thursday, July 6, 2017,
We’ll get an update on the Orpheus Project with William Todd Hunt;
We’ll profile a new business in town, Harbor Tea & Spices, with guest, Janice McCann;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
