Juneau Afternoon – 7-4-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon
Capitol Steps Radio Special
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly, Telling Tales at 7, New Letters On the Air at 7:30, followed at 8 by Selected Shorts.
At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s Tuesday on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
Gustavus city hall hobbled by clerks’ departureBoth of the city's clerk quit two days after a newly installed mayor fired one of the city's two librarians. Yet nobody's willing to say what's behind the turmoil at city hall.
Norton Sound beluga whale population is ‘abundant,’ new survey suggestsA recent aerial survey of the eastern Bering Sea suggests the Norton Sound beluga whale population is abundant in number.
GoPro-stealing eagle is action-camera company’s video of the dayGoPro's video of the day features Juneau bald eagle stealing camera in 2015.
Kake man found dead in Frederick Sound after boat runs agroundA caller told the Coast Guard he woke up and found the boat aground with his father no longer piloting the vessel.