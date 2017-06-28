Newscast – Wednesday, June 28, 2017

By June 28, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Abortion rules are being updated,
  • Report suggests Alaska’s Medicaid program would be cut under U.S. House’s health care bill,
  • CBJ still working out sales tax remittance procedures for Uber and Lyft drivers,
  • Suspect still at large after Petco store is robbed,
  • Bogoslof Volcano erupts again, and
  • Oprah is coming to Southeast Alaska.


