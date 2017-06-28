Newscast – Wednesday, June 28, 2017

In this newscast:
- Abortion rules are being updated,
- Report suggests Alaska’s Medicaid program would be cut under U.S. House’s health care bill,
- CBJ still working out sales tax remittance procedures for Uber and Lyft drivers,
- Suspect still at large after Petco store is robbed,
- Bogoslof Volcano erupts again, and
- Oprah is coming to Southeast Alaska.
Recent headlines
Walker signs law recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day in AlaskaThe law establishes Alaska as the second state in the nation to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day on the second Monday of October, replacing Columbus Day.
Cancer patient to U.S. senators: Dump Republican health care billU.S. Senate leaders postponed a vote on their health care reform bill, but Alaskans opposed to the bill aren’t letting up. One Alaskan, a three-time cancer survivor, went to Washington to make his pitch directly.
Oprah and friends to visit Alaska during July cruiseOprah Winfrey and some of her friends will be cruising through Alaska next month. Forbes reports that the seven-day Holland America cruise "Share the Adventure" departs from Seattle on July 15 on July 15. The 2,104-passenger ship will visit Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Sitka and other Alaskan sites.