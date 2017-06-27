JPD: Suspect sought in Petco robbery

The Juneau Police Department says Petco was robbed this afternoon and is seeking help finding the suspect.

The robbery was at 3:22 p.m. The police posted security video of the suspect on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon and described him as white, 25 to 30 years old, 6-foot-3 and skinny with scruffy facial hair.

Police warned he may be armed with a handgun and discouraged approaching him.

Call the police at 586-0600 with tips.