New children’s dental clinic opens in Southeast Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A new children’s dental clinic has opened in Alaska’s capital city.

The Juneau Empire reports Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium had a grand opening for the clinic earlier this week. The group renovated the lower level of its building in Juneau, adding the pediatric clinic that includes eight beds and an array of bright artwork.

Director of Dental Services Matthew West says the project has been in the works for three or four years, with an emphasis on making children feel comfortable.

It is called the Children’s Dental Clinic. The group’s regular dental clinic, which has 12 beds, is also still running.