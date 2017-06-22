Murkowski reviewing Senate Republican health care bill

JUNEAU — Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she needs time to review a health care bill drafted by fellow Republicans to understand its effects.

Murkowski said in a statement she will work with the state over the next several days to analyze the bill released Thursday.

Murkowski has been critical of the Senate’s handling of the bill and has urged a deliberate approach to making changes that has bipartisan buy-in.

She said changes to health care are needed, but says those changes must be “done right.”

She is committed to ensuring that all Alaskans have access to affordable, quality health care and will review the bill through that lens, she says.

Four key Senate Republicans announced their opposition just hours after the GOP’s latest effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act was released.

In a statement, Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Mike Lee, R-Utah; and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said they were not ready to vote for this bill for a variety of reasons. The statement also said they would be open to negotiation.