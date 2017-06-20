Juneau Afternoon – 6-21-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Sheli Delaney will host.
We’ll learn about this weekend’s Amateur Radio Field Day;
Lena Simmons will be here to highlight the MidSummer Vocal Workshop;
We’ll find out about the United Human Services Wednesday night reception at the Hangar Ballroom, with guest, Chuck Collins;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
0

Recent headlines

X