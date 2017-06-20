Juneau Afternoon – 6-21-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Sheli Delaney will host.
We’ll learn about this weekend’s Amateur Radio Field Day;
Lena Simmons will be here to highlight the MidSummer Vocal Workshop;
We’ll find out about the United Human Services Wednesday night reception at the Hangar Ballroom, with guest, Chuck Collins;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Here’s what we know about the Senate GOP health care billSenate Republicans say they will release a draft of their legislation on Thursday, with a vote likely next week.
-
Ask a Climatologist: Summer solsticeThis year's summer solstice happens at 8:24 pm Tuesday in Alaska.
-
Alaskan appointed to help manage national fisheriesChris Oliver said one of his goals is to make long term sustainability a priority for the billion dollar industry.
-
Skagway port consultants recommend $14.5 million ore dock modificationSkagway’s most profitable economic sector, cruise ship tourism, is at risk. That was the message port consultants delivered to borough leaders last week. The consultants were hired to make a recommendation about what Skagway can do to ready its port for larger cruise ships by 2019.