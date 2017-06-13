Man wielding pepper spray robs Liquor Barrel, suspect at large

Juneau police said a man armed with pepper spray robbed a Lemon Creek liquor store Monday night.

The suspect is at large. In a news release, the Juneau Police Department described him as a thin, 6-foot-2 man with reddish-brown eyebrows. He wore a camouflage scarf or bandana over his face, gray hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes with white highlights.

The store clerk at the Liquor Barrel told police the robber threatened him with pepper spray and left the area on foot with money in black mesh bag.

The employee was not injured and called 911 just after 10 p.m.

A manager at the store declined to comment.

Call JPD with tips at 586-0600 or report a tip anonymously at JuneauCrimeline.com.