Man wielding pepper spray robs Liquor Barrel, suspect at large

Juneau police said a man armed with pepper spray robbed a Lemon Creek liquor store Monday night.
The suspect is at large. In a news release, the Juneau Police Department described him as a thin, 6-foot-2 man with reddish-brown eyebrows. He wore a camouflage scarf or bandana over his face, gray hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes with white highlights.
The store clerk at the Liquor Barrel told police the robber threatened him with pepper spray and left the area on foot with money in black mesh bag.
The employee was not injured and called 911 just after 10 p.m.
A manager at the store declined to comment.
Call JPD with tips at 586-0600 or report a tip anonymously at JuneauCrimeline.com.
Recent headlines
-
‘An appalling and detestable lie’: 5 highlights from Sessions’ Senate testimonyThe attorney general gave a fiery opening statement and answered senators' questions for 2 1/2 hours. Democrats hammered him on FBI Director James Comey's firing and for being generally evasive.
-
Watch: Jeff Sessions testifies in Senate Intelligence CommitteeAttorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee in Washington. He is expected to field questions about Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election, the ongoing investigation of Russian contacts with Trump campaign and administration officials, and the dismissal of FBI Director James Comey.
-
Juneau Assembly advances effort to streamline mining reviewCity Manager Rorie Watt counseled the Assembly to take a go-slow approach that would include more public participation and all nine members. His advice went unheeded.
-
Tax would require low- to middle-income residents to pay higher shareRep. Les Gara said he’d rather have oil and gas companies pay more in taxes.