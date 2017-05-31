Newscast – Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Stories include a reported shooting of a brown bear on Douglas Island, death of a Washington state fisherman near Cordova, and early notification of potential state employee layoffs in the event of a state government shutdown.
Recent headlines
Former employee allegedly robs Taku Harley-Davidson at knifepointAn undisclosed amount of cash was stolen and has not been recovered from the downtown shop. Police have arrested a 23-year-old suspect.
Brown bear shot on Douglas Island — the first documented kill in decadesA homeowner shot and killed a brown bear on Douglas Island last week – the first brown bear documented on the island in more than 40 years.
Police investigate death of California man found on Mount RobertsJuneau police are investigating the death of a California man found near the tramway station on Mount Roberts.
State grant to help Ketchikan agencies reduce recidivismA coalition of Ketchikan agencies is gathering to explore how to help people getting out of jail stay out of jail with the help of a state grant.