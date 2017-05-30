Second deceased passenger in Haines area plane crash identified

Alaska State Troopers have identified the second person who died in a weekend plane crash near Haines as Stanley Su Quoc Nguyen.
Nguyen was 29 years old and from Garden Grove, California. His family has been notified.
Nguyen and the Juneau pilot David Kunat, 29, died when their Piper PA-30 crashed about 10 miles south of Haines on Saturday morning.
Juneau resident Chan Valentine, 31, was a passenger in the aircraft who was seriously injured in the crash.
