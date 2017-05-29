Red Carpet Concert: Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms

For our next Red Carpet Concert from the 2017 Alaska Folk Fest, we present the Portland musicians Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms. Returning for their second Red Carpet Concert, we recorded the duo performing their song “Been on the Rocks” at the Alaskan Hotel. They are currently touring with Foghorn Stringband in the UK.
This video was made in collaboration between KTOO Public Media and Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus.
Watch other Red Carpet Concerts with The Quaintrelles, Reeb Willms and Caleb Klauder, as well as their performance with Foghorn Stringband during the 2016 Alaska Folk Festival.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau man shares a painful memory from driving trucks in IraqDuring his first year in Iraq, Richard Marshall drove 96 combat missions. He left at the end of 2007 and he returned in 2010. He also worked on contract in Afghanistan for two and a half years.
-
Education department faces deep cuts; DeVos faces tough questionsOur weekly education news roundup: Trump administration unveils its 2018 budget proposal; DeVos talks school choice in Indianapolis, then faces a grilling from lawmakers.
-
Military mortuary employee allegedly offered peek at John Glenn’s remainsDOD inspectors declined the offer and "at no time viewed the remains" during a review of the mortuary at Dover Air Force Base. The Air Force says it will investigate the incident.
-
Monsoon-triggered mudslides, floods in Sri Lanka kill more than 90 peopleEvacuations are underway, with helicopters and boats trying to reach stranded communities. More than 100 more people are missing, the country's disaster management center says.