Red Carpet Concert: Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms

For our next Red Carpet Concert from the 2017 Alaska Folk Fest, we present the Portland musicians Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms. Returning for their second Red Carpet Concert, we recorded the duo performing their song “Been on the Rocks” at the Alaskan Hotel. They are currently touring with Foghorn Stringband in the UK.

This video was made in collaboration between KTOO Public Media and Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus.

