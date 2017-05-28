Alaska volcano erupts again; aviation alert raised to red

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska volcano that has been active for nearly six months has erupted again.
The Alaska Volcano Observatory says Bogoslof (BOH-gohs-lawf) Volcano in the Aleutian Islands erupted at 2:16 p.m. Sunday and sent a cloud of ash at least 35,000 feet (10,668 meters) high. The eruption lasted 55 minutes.
Ash can harm and stop jet engines. Ash from southwest Alaska volcanos is a threat airliners operating between North America and Asia when a cloud rises above 20,000 feet (6,096 meters).
After the eruption, the Aviation Color Code was raised to red, the highest level.
The agency says a person on nearby Unalaska Island reports seeing a large white-gray mushroom cloud form over Bogoslof, with ash falling out to the west.
