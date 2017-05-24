Cape Greig walrus are back; Fish and Game plans change fishery boundary again

Thousands of Pacific walrus unexpectedly showed up last year at Cape Greig north of Ugashik Bay, delighting sightseers but complicating fishing and shipping in the busy fishing district.

When they left in the fall, biologists were not sure if they would be back the following summer or not.

“I’ve gotten word from three different sources that there are some animals there now,” said Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Paul Salomone, who manages the Egegik and Ugashik commercial fishing districts.

The department will pull the north line of the Ugashik District back away from the haulout site again, Salomone said, the same as last year. The exact coordinates will be published with the first announcement from Fish and Game about June 1.

Pulling the line south and requiring a 1-mile buffer seemed to allow the walrus and the fishing fleet to peacefully co-exist in 2016, which state and federal managers were not sure would be the case.

“I haven’t heard anything official from anybody that there was a problem,” Salomone said of last season. “There might’ve been some issues of people getting too close to them or a few other things, I have rumors of that, but nothing official.”

The Marine Mammal Protection Act prohibits the harassing, hunting, capturing or killing of all marine mammals in U.S. waters, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

At their haulout sites, walrus are sensitive to “noises, sites and smells” that can trigger a deadly stampede.

There are rules for those flying into a haulout site, or hiking near the animals, to prevent that.

Fish and Wildlife Service requires vessels to keep a half-mile offshore when transiting near a haulout beach, and Fish and Game increased that to one nautical mile for the commercial fishing industry.

The walrus at Cape Greig attracted some “flightseers” and beachcombers in 2016, as it quickly became one of the most accessible haulout sites in Bristol Bay.

It may become the sixth main regularly used summer spot, alongside Round and Hagemeister Islands and Capes Peirce, Newenham and Seniavin.