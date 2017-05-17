Newscast – Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Stories include:
- Prospects for an extended legislative session, and
- Legislature failing to confirm Drew Phoenix for a seat on the State Commission for Human Rights, and
- Possible homicide in the Palmer area, and
- Latest eruption of Bogoslof Volcano.
Recent headlines
As states tighten restrictions on ivory, Skagway carvers worry about the futureRestrictions on the ivory industry are multiplying in the U.S., causing concern for artists in Alaska. Alaska Native carvers do have a degree of protection under federal law. But, non-Native carvers who only work with fossilized ivory are not shielded in the same way.
Trump: No politician ‘has been treated worse or more unfairly’ than me"You can't let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams," the president told U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduates amid growing controversies over Russia in the Trump administration.
After stern state letter and a loss, lone Anchorage pot club closesAlaska’s first marijuana club, Pot Luck Events, has closed its doors after a years-long legal skirmish with state officials. The club's legality faced disputes from the beginning. The final straw was a cease-and-desist order from state regulators, and the passing of the club’s founder, just days apart.
From gangs to a grad: A former inmate celebrates finishing collegeGalindo is one of three Flying University alums who graduated this month with a four-year degree from the University of Alaska Southeast. Former inmate Nathan Block and Thomas Spitzfaden, a regular student who took classes in Lemon Creek Correctional Center with the inmates, also graduated with bachelor's degrees.