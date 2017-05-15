Newscast – Monday, May 15, 2017

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Legislature is approaching its constitutional deadline without a decision to fix the budget deficit.
- Two University of Alaska Southeast researchers will study how whale watching tours affect humpback whales.
- Juneau gets a third option for air ambulance service.
Recent headlines
Senate sends oil tax credit overhaul back to the HouseLawmakers continue to work on oil tax credit reform while facing end-of-session deadline.
Bethel to decide on lease for state air quality monitoringBethel City Council Member Leif Albertson hopes better monitoring will help inform policymakers in improving air quality for residents, especially those with chronic breathing conditions.
Shishmaref’s new “language nest” immerses toddlers in InupiaqThe daily routine at the nest involves repetition to help the students remember various words in the Inupiaq language.
Fans watch first Tlingit Miss Alaska reach final 10 in Miss USA contestSome of London's fans said they were proud of how far she did manage to go and they're happy she used her platform to showcase Native culture.