Assembly approves $87 million budget for schools; state money uncertain

After a unanimous vote by the Juneau Assembly, Juneau School District could get more than $87 million to spend on students and staff this coming school year. The assembly approved the district’s budget without discussion at its Monday night meeting.
The total budget is $1.7 million more than the current school year’s budget. It includes almost $27 million from the Assembly.
It’s not guaranteed the district will get the full amount approved. The bulk of the district’s funding comes from the state and the Legislature still hasn’t passed a spending bill.
The House and Senate have to negotiate differences in their proposed operating budgets in a conference committee.
The deadline for the regular session to end is Wednesday.
