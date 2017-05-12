Juneau Afternoon – 5-15-17

We’ll get a preview of the music of Jimmy Sweetwater, playing this week at the Alaskan;
Caitlin McElhinny, from Above & Beyond Alaska, will be here to discuss kayak classes;
We’ll learn about the Primula Tour, with Pat Hartman
We’ll find out about a theatrical collaboration between REACH and Perseverance Theatre;
And we’ll get a preview of Juneau’s Montessori Borealis’ production of Alice In Wonderland, playing this weekend at the Marie Drake Gym.
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. At 7, tune in for a special from American RadioWorks about computers in the classroom.