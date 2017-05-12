Juneau Afternoon – 5-12-17

Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will be your host.

We’ll talk with members of The Defibulators, playing this weekend as part of the Juneau Jazz & Classics Festival;

We’ll learn about an Investing workshop on Monday;

Robin Paul will be here to highlight the Crime Line;

We’ll talk to some high school artists preparing for their show.

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org

 

 

0

Recent headlines

X