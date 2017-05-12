Juneau Afternoon – 5-12-17

Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will be your host.
We’ll talk with members of The Defibulators, playing this weekend as part of the Juneau Jazz & Classics Festival;
We’ll learn about an Investing workshop on Monday;
Robin Paul will be here to highlight the Crime Line;
We’ll talk to some high school artists preparing for their show.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Senate votes down state income taxHoffman said he believes the state will eventually require an income tax, but it shouldn’t happen this year.
State gasline corporation raises specter of eminent domainCommunity members weigh options as Alaska LNG project presses forward.
Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelpCommercial seaweed farming could be the hot new industry in Alaska, and Kodiak is getting in on it.
Juneau Assembly to review ‘Field of Fireweed’ rezone in advance of proposed motorcross parkSpike Bicknel, owners of the Honsinger Pond property, wants to build a motorcross park on 26 acres near the airport. Public opposition has been fierce over the loss of wetlands used by waterfowl.