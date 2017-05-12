Cannery worker’s body found on Twin Hills beach

A body was found on a Twin Hills beach Thursday evening. James Schneider, a 56-year-old man from Oregon, worked at the Togiak Fisheries Cannery.

His co-workers began searching for him when they noticed his absence earlier in the day, Alaska State Troopers said. He was found face down in the mud. It was apparent to Schneider’s co-workers that he had fallen 15 feet from the cannery dock during low tide.

When troopers arrived on scene, the body had been moved because the tide was rising.

No foul play is suspected at this time. Bystanders told troopers that Schneider “was not known to be in the best of health.”

Schneider’s next of kin has been notified and his remains were flown to Anchorage for autopsy.

