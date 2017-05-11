Newscast – Thursday, May 11, 2017

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska Senate is poised to vote and reject a state income tax proposal,
  • Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Fairbanks for Arctic Council meetings,
  • Wasilla Rep. David Eastman becomes the first member of the Alaska House to be censured,
  • unable to sell its ferry Taku, the state lowers its minimum asking price, and
  • Washington state is taking legal action against the U.S. government after a tunnel collapsed at its Hanford nuclear waste site.
