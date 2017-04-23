Trump awards purple heart in first visit to Walter Reed Military Hospital

President Trump awarded the Purple Heart to Sgt. 1st Class Alvaro Barrientos at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington, D.C., on Saturday.
Barrientos was wounded in Afghanistan on March 17 and had to have his right leg amputated below the knee, according to The Associated Press. He was accompanied at the ceremony by his wife, Tammi. First Lady Melania Trump was also in attendance.
The Purple Heart is awarded to service members killed or wounded in action.
According to pool reports, Trump kept his remarks brief. “When I heard about this I wanted to do it myself. So congratulations,” Trump said. “Tremendous.”
It was Trump’s first visit to the medical center.
Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted, “Looking forward to seeing our bravest and greatest Americans!” The AP reports he was expected to meet privately with about a dozen service members receiving care at the medical center.
As Trump’s motorcade made its way north from the White House to Walter Reed, located less than 10 miles away, it passed dozens of protesters gathered along the route, holding signs for the March for Science in downtown Washington, D.C.
Saturday was also Earth Day. President Trump released a statement, saying, “My administration is committed to keeping our air and water clean, to preserving our forests, lakes, and open spaces, and to protecting endangered species.” It goes on to say, “Rigorous science is critical to my Administration’s efforts to achieve the twin goals of economic growth and environmental protection.”
Recent headlines
-
BLM seeks public input on proposed Red Devil Mine cleanupRight now, there are four different alternatives being considered for dealing with the Red Devil Mine.
-
Indiana University bars applicants with sexual violence history from competitionStudent athlete applicants with histories of domestic or sexual violence will no longer be eligible to play at IU.
-
‘I dreamed of Africa’ author and conservationist, shot in KenyaKuki Gallmann, the conservationist and author of the book that became a film starring Kim Basinger, was shot Sunday in Kenya. Tensions continue to boil between land owners and cattle herders there.
-
Police investigate 44-year-old Juneau woman’s deathThe woman has not been named and little information has been released. But Sgt. Chris Gifford the people in the area are safe.