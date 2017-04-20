Newscast – Thursday, April 20, 2017

In this newscast:
- Group sues to reinstate rule protecting Alaska bears and wolves,
- Congressman Don Young gets warm reception at public meeting, and
- Alaska Senate passes bill allowing for health benefits for survivors of state-employed first responders killed in line of duty.
Recent headlines
-
1917 Treadwell Mine cave-in remembered a century laterAt its peak the Treadwell Mines on Douglas Island were among the largest gold mining operations in the world. But in 1917 its fortunes would quickly turn.
-
Nearly 2,000 acres in Selawik refuge ablaze; origins of fire unknownA fire has burned through almost 2,000 acres since Tuesday morning in the Selawik National Wildlife refuge, about 30 miles southeast of Shungnak.
-
Biomass success stories shared from Galena, Ketchikan and TananaIt’s great to talk about biomass as a renewable energy source, but how does it work in real-world situations? During last week’s Alaska Wood Energy Conference in Ketchikan, participants heard three “case studies” from communities in Alaska that have invested in biomass
-
Fairbanks elementary school name voted outThe Badger Road Elementary school in North Pole will transition to a new name this summer.