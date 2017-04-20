Juneau Afternoon – 7-21-17

Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will be your host.
We’ll get the details about this weekend’s March For Science;
Scott Ferguson will be here to highlight JuneauVentures;
We’ll discuss Saturday’s Kindness and Couture fundraiser for Rotaract
And we’ll get a preview of Dirty Skeeze, playing at the Alaskan this weekend.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
1917 Treadwell Mine cave-in remembered a century laterAt its peak the Treadwell Mines on Douglas Island were among the largest gold mining operations in the world. But in 1917 its fortunes would quickly turn.
-
Nearly 2,000 acres in Selawik refuge ablaze; origins of fire unknownA fire has burned through almost 2,000 acres since Tuesday morning in the Selawik National Wildlife refuge, about 30 miles southeast of Shungnak.
-
Biomass success stories shared from Galena, Ketchikan and TananaIt’s great to talk about biomass as a renewable energy source, but how does it work in real-world situations? During last week’s Alaska Wood Energy Conference in Ketchikan, participants heard three “case studies” from communities in Alaska that have invested in biomass
-
Fairbanks elementary school name voted outThe Badger Road Elementary school in North Pole will transition to a new name this summer.