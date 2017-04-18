Newscast – Tuesday, April 18, 2017

In this newscast:
- Russian warplanes come within 100 miles of Kodiak,
- the SEC accuses traders of insider trading of GCI stock options, and
- a 19-year-old is accidentally shot in downtown Juneau.
Recent headlines
During handgun sale, 19-year-old wounded in apparent accidental shootingWhat allegedly began as a late night handgun sale ended with a 19-year-old suffering a gunshot wound in downtown Juneau.
Biologists close to completing Haines/Skagway mountain goat habitat studyThe Alaska Department of Fish and Game is getting close to finalizing its study on mountain goat habitat in the Haines and Skagway area. Biologists hope the findings will inform decisions on helicopter skiing and other activities shown to impact mountain goats.
VP Pence makes Anchorage stop, meets with Gov. WalkerGov. Bill Walker says they talked about Alaska’s trade relations in Asia and the state's strategic location for military operations.
In a rare case of river piracy, climate change is the culpritA new report says it’s the first documented case of river piracy in modern times, linked to the planet heating up.