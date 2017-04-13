State Senate approves Alaska Mental Health land exchange

The Alaska Senate unanimously approved a measure Thursday allowing a land exchange between the state and federal governments.
Senate Bill 88, sponsored by Sitka Republican Sen. Bert Stedman, allows a land trade between Alaska Mental Health Trust and the U.S. Forest Service, in which the trust would receive nearly 20,000 acres for timber harvest in exchange for approximately 18,000 acres near several Southeast communities.
In a Thursday announcement, Stedman said that through the exchange, the trust would be able to raise revenue for its services, the region’s logging industry would have access to a timber supply, and communities would not have logging occur in sensitive areas.
The sites that would become Forest Service land include Ketchikan’s Deer Mountain and land above homes along Petersburg’s Mitkof Highway.
Completing the transfer requires approved bills from both the state Legislature and U.S. Congress. There are federal measures moving through the process, sponsored by U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and U.S. Rep. Don Young.
A similar state House bill also was introduced by Ketchikan Rep. Dan Ortiz. That bill, HB 155, is still in committee.
Recent headlines
-
Gardentalk – Spring clean upPull off boughs and covers from planting beds, scratch up the soil, and remove debris. Clear plastic can be placed over soil and planting beds to warm up the soil before planting. Cabbage and tomatoes should be started indoors now.
-
Juneau city manager proposes shuttering history museumCost-cutting by the City and Borough of Juneau could mean closing several public facilities, including the Juneau-Douglas City Museum, Mt. Jumbo Gym in Douglas and Eagle Valley Center.
-
U.S. drops biggest non-nuclear bomb ever used in combatThe so-called Mother of All Bombs was dropped Thursday in Afghanistan. The Pentagon says it hit an underground ISIS complex.
-
State TB rate dips but remains among the highestThe state Department of Health said 57 cases of tuberculosis were reported in Alaska in 2016. That’s a moderate decrease from the prior year, but Alaska continues to have among the highest rates of tuberculosis in the U.S., more than double the national average.