UAA Chancellor Tom Case announces retirement

The University of Alaska Anchorage chancellor has announced his retirement.
Chancellor Tom Case sent a letter to colleagues and students today saying he will leave at the end of June, after 12 years with the University.
Case previously worked as the Dean of UAA’s College of Business and Public Policy. He has been UAA chancellor since 2011.
Case said in his letter he was “humbled to have done meaningful and rewarding work alongside passionate, dedicated people.”
Provost Sam Gingerich will serve as interim chancellor.
