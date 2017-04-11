Three commercial fishermen cited for violations in Aleutians

The Alaska Wildlife Troopers cited three fishermen late last month for violating commercial fishing rules in the Aleutian Islands.

In Adak, troopers fined Tran Lucky of Puyallup, Washington, $260 for working aboard the F/V Alaska Victory without a valid license.

Vessel captain David Bishop of Milton, Washington, received the same fine for employing an unlicensed crew member.

Meanwhile, Dean Pedersen of Wasilla was cited for configuring his cod pots illegally near Sand Point.

Pedersen operates the F/V Francis and is scheduled to appear in Homer District Court in May.