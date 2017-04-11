Newscast- April 11, 2017

In this newscast:
- The 86-lot Pederson Hill subdivision was approved by a key committee of the Juneau Assembly,
- Hilcorp Alaska, LLC says dive crews have located the leak in Cook Inlet,
- the Alaska House narrowly passed an overhaul of Alaska’s oil tax and credit system,
- and experts weigh in on why Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a visit to Governor Walker on Friday as he headed back from a meeting with President Donald Trump in Florida.
Recent headlines
U.S. lays out case for Assad’s culpability in chemical weapons attackThe White House released a declassified report on the attack in Khan Shaykhun. It says the U.S. is "confident" Syria's Bashar Assad was responsible and that Russia is attempting to deflect blame.
University of Alaska Regents schedule meeting to discuss Senate’s approved cutsThe University Of Alaska Board Of Regents is holding a special meeting 1-3 p.m. Thursday at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Butrvich Building, to discuss contingency plans in light of State Senate approved budget cuts.
Bethel Schools Archery team headed to nationals after taking first place in two divisionsBethel Schools Archery team earned first place in the state in both the elementary and middle school divisions. Students now have their sights set on the national competition this May in Louisville, Kentucky.
Senate passes Petersburg land grant billLegislation to increase the Petersburg borough’s land grant from the state passed the Alaska Senate on Monday, April 10. The bill would transfer more than 14,000 acres to the new borough, which hopes to develop or sell off some of the property.