Newscast- April 11, 2017

In this newscast:

  • The 86-lot Pederson Hill subdivision was approved by a key committee of the Juneau Assembly,
  • Hilcorp Alaska, LLC says dive crews have located the leak in Cook Inlet,
  • the Alaska House narrowly passed an overhaul of Alaska’s oil tax and credit system,
  • and experts weigh in on why Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a visit to Governor Walker on Friday as he headed back from a meeting with President Donald Trump in Florida.
