Alaska city donates 5 lots to Habitat for Humanity

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska city of Kenai is donating five lots to Habitat for Humanity, allowing the organization to build a house in Kenai every two years until 2026.
The Peninsula Clarion reports that Kenai obtained the five wooded lots through tax and assessment foreclosures in 1987. After failed attempts to sell the property, the Kenai City Council decided Wednesday to donate the lots one at a time to Habitat for Humanity.
The organization will settle the unpaid balance of the city and Kenai Peninsula borough taxes and begin work on a house that must be finished within two years.
Kenai made a similar donation of five foreclosed properties in 2009 and gave Habitat for Humanity the same building schedule. The nonprofit finished the work in November 2015.
