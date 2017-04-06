All-female ensemble Queens to serenade Folk Fest stage

Taylor Vidic rehearses with Queens, an eight-woman vocal ensemble playing the 2017 Alaska Folk Festival. (Photo by Jack Sanders/KTOO)

Thursday night eight Juneau vocalists will blend their voices together on the Folk Fest stage. The all-female ensemble made up of Rashah McChesney, Kylyn Machier,  Celia Montalto, Elizabeth Enkins, Alyssa Abrams, Cate Ross, Cameron Brockett and Taylor Vidic are appropriately named Queens.  KTOO Arts intern Jack Sanders has this audio postcard from rehearsal earlier this spring with all eight members, and Abrams’ baby.

Queens performs Thursday night at 8:45 p.m. on the Centennial Hall stage and Friday at the KXLL Showcase beginning at 10 p.m. at the Hangar Ballroom.

