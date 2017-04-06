All-female ensemble Queens to serenade Folk Fest stage

Thursday night eight Juneau vocalists will blend their voices together on the Folk Fest stage. The all-female ensemble made up of Rashah McChesney, Kylyn Machier, Celia Montalto, Elizabeth Enkins, Alyssa Abrams, Cate Ross, Cameron Brockett and Taylor Vidic are appropriately named Queens. KTOO Arts intern Jack Sanders has this audio postcard from rehearsal earlier this spring with all eight members, and Abrams’ baby.
Queens performs Thursday night at 8:45 p.m. on the Centennial Hall stage and Friday at the KXLL Showcase beginning at 10 p.m. at the Hangar Ballroom.
Recent headlines
-
Congressman Don Young pulls punches for road foeAt the U.S. Capitol, Alaska Rep. Don Young is known to berate Democrats and environmentalists who oppose his efforts to get a road for King Cove. Young accuses them of being indifferent to the lives of his constituents, the Alaska Natives who reside in a remote, isolated community.
-
Climate change hits Alaska’s rural water and sewer systemsCommunities around the state seem to be dealing with new threats to water and sewer systems from environmental changes linked to global warming.
-
Meet Mike Conaway, GOP congressman now overseeing House’s Russia probeThe Texas Republican is taking over the investigation as an ethics committee looks into whether Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes mishandled classified information.
-
Fate of competing plans to close state budget is uncertainHouse Finance looks at income tax, while senators talk about future cuts