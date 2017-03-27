Newscast- March 27, 2017

In this newscast:
- Journalist Roger Wilkins has died at age 85.
- Democrats forced a one week delay on a Senate committee vote on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.
- Trump signed several pieces of legislation rolling back Obama-era regulations.
- Hilcorp says it could begin repairs on a broken gas line in the next 10 days.
- A moderate earthquake was detected underneath the Aleutian Islands.
Recent headlines
UPS, Delta oppose proposal to triple state jet fuel taxBut the Alaska Trucking Association supports a similar increase on fuel for cars and trucks.
Juneau planning commission to consider warehouse pot growAnother marijuana grow facility is scheduled to go before the Juneau Planning Commission on Tuesday. If approved, it would add to the growing number of licensed cultivators in the capital city.
Sitka sac roe herring fishery close to being overThere is just under a thousand tons of herring left to catch in the Sitka sac roe herring fishery after the last opening on Saturday.
Avalanche Engulfs Student Trip In Japan, Leaving At Least 8 Presumed Dead"Suddenly everything turned white," one student told local media. A mountaineering training exercise had drawn students and teachers from high schools across the region.