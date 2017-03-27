Newscast- March 27, 2017

In this newscast:

  • Journalist Roger Wilkins has died at age 85.
  • Democrats forced a one week delay on a Senate committee vote on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.
  • Trump signed several pieces of legislation rolling back Obama-era regulations.
  • Hilcorp says it could begin repairs on a broken gas line in the next 10 days.
  • A moderate earthquake was detected underneath the Aleutian Islands.
