Newscast- March 24, 2017

In this newscast:
- Republican leaders abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor shortly before its scheduled vote
- The Alaska House of Representatives has introduced a new version of a statewide income tax.
- Business and labor groups are at odds over Alaska Governor Bill Walker’s proposed worker’s compensation reform, and
- The retrial of a man accused of fatally shooting another man in the Mendenhall Valley will go ahead as scheduled.
Recent headlines
From left and right, Young finds fault with ACA replacement billA lot of eyes were on the U.S. House today, but, as Republican factions shuttled to the White House to negotiate, it was a day of waiting for most.
Labor and business at odds over Walker’s worker’s compensation reformGov. Walker’s legislation creates a new definition for independent contractors that would determine whether employers have to pay to insure against on-the-job injuries.
AELP crews attack avalanches before they strikeGone are the days of throwing explosives from the air. AELP's avalanche crews trigger slides using a Daisybell, dangling about 150 feet from a helicopter. This is a cheaper -- and safer -- solution.
Ryan, Trump Meet As More Republicans Defect From Health Care BillCentrist and hard-line Republicans have come out against the Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act. If it fails, it would be a major defeat for President Trump and Speaker Ryan.