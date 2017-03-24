Newscast- March 24, 2017

In this newscast:

  • Republican leaders abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor shortly before its scheduled vote
  • The Alaska House of Representatives has introduced a new version of a statewide income tax.
  • Business and labor groups are at odds over Alaska Governor Bill Walker’s proposed worker’s compensation reform, and
  • The retrial of a man accused of fatally shooting another man in the Mendenhall Valley will go ahead as scheduled.
