Newscast- March 23, 2017

In this newscast:

  • The chairman of the US House Science Committee asked the EPA to rescind its veto of the Pebble Mine.
  • High schoolers from across the state addressed gun violence at a student government conference in Juneau.
  • For the first time, the Federal Communications Commission is allowing full foreign ownership of U.S. radio stations.
0

Recent headlines

X