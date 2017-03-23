Newscast- March 23, 2017

In this newscast:
- The chairman of the US House Science Committee asked the EPA to rescind its veto of the Pebble Mine.
- High schoolers from across the state addressed gun violence at a student government conference in Juneau.
- For the first time, the Federal Communications Commission is allowing full foreign ownership of U.S. radio stations.
Recent headlines
New book features Arctic indigenous culinary traditions, preparation methodsThe multi-year project commissioned by the Arctic Council features indigenous youth gathering and sharing traditions.
Will a Texan-Australian partnership bring the ‘shale revolution’ to the North Slope?This week, 88 Energy announced they've started setting up a rig on the North Slope to drill a second well for Project Icewine. According to a recent 88 Energy presentation, the company thinks its leases may hold between 1.4 and 3.6 billion barrels of oil.
State fines Hilcorp an additional $160K for violationsThe state is fining oil and gas company Hilcorp an additional $160,000 for using nitrogen without permission while working on two wells in 2015 -- the same practice that nearly killed three North Slope workers.
Software update locks thousands of state workers out of computersRoughly 6,000 state workers were unable to log in to their computers, affecting two in five executive branch workers.