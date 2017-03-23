Juneau Afternoon–3-24-2017

Friday on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts:
Volunteers from the Marie Drake Planetarium’s will preview their presentation on the Great American Solar Eclipse;
We’ll get an update on the Juneau Family Health and Birth Center;
We’ll hear about the next Fireside Lecture about Seward’s Folly;
And folks from Perseverance Theatre will highlight “To Kill a Mockingbird”
