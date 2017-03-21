Newscast – March 21, 2017

In this newscast:
- Alaska Health and Social Services Commissioner Valerie Davidson and Alaska Congressman Don Young expressed concerns about the replacement bill for the Affordable Care Act.
- The Sitka Sound Sac Roe herring fishery opened Mar. 19.
- The lawsuit brought against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency by the group pursuing a gold-and-copper mine in southwest Alaska was put on hold.
Recent headlines
Ivanka Trump’s move to the White House raises questions about ethicsEthics experts say Ivanka's dual role as a business owner and West Wing adviser raises concerns about nepotism and conflict of interest. Ivanka says she will comply voluntarily with ethics rules.
Ketchikan museum plans on track, despite director’s resignationKetchikan Museums is again without a department director. Lee Gray resigned last week, effective immediately, after about three months on the job. Anita Maxwell, the department’s senior curator of programs, is back as the interim director.
5 insights into Judge Neil Gorsuch after 2nd day of confirmation hearingsEverything from originalism to mutton-busting was fodder as the Supreme Court nominee took questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.
Fentanyl and other addictive opioids stolen from Haines clinicHighly-addictive opioids including fentanyl, morphine and oxycodone were stolen from the Haines SEARHC Clinic during a break-in late last week. The Haines Police Department has warned first responders about the increased potential for drug-related emergencies because of the incident.