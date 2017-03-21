Newscast – March 21, 2017

In this newscast:

  • Alaska Health and Social Services Commissioner Valerie Davidson and Alaska Congressman Don Young expressed concerns about the replacement bill for the Affordable Care Act.
  • The Sitka Sound Sac Roe herring fishery opened Mar. 19.
  • The lawsuit brought against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency by the group pursuing a gold-and-copper mine in southwest Alaska was put on hold.
Recent headlines

