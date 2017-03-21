Fentanyl and other addictive opioids stolen from Haines clinic

Highly-addictive opioids including fentanyl, morphine and oxycodone were stolen from the Haines SEARHC Clinic during a break-in late last week.

The Haines Police Department has warned first responders about the increased potential for drug-related emergencies because of the incident.

The break-in happened late Thursday night or early Friday morning last week.

On Tuesday, the police department released a list of substances that were taken. They include narcotics and benzodiazepines.

The police news release said the majority of the drugs are pills, but several were in an injectable form. The department declined to say what quantities of each drug were taken.

Narcotics, which include opioids, are psychoactive compounds prescribed for pain relief. The narcotics stolen include fentanyl, morphine, codeine, hydrocodone and oxycodone.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be more than 100 times more potent that morphine. It has caused hundreds

of overdose deaths in the United States and Canada in recent years.

Benzodiazepines also are known as tranquilizers or sedatives. Several types, including lorazepam, diazepam and clonazepam, were stolen from the clinic. Some of the well-known brand names for those substances are Ativan, Valium and Klonopin.

The police are asking the community to speak with family and friends about the dangers of using controlled substances that are not prescribed to them.