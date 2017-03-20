Juneau Afternoon – 3-20-17

Monday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,
Alan Akiyama will be here to highlight the upcoming Seward’s Day Pancake Breakfast
We’ll get the details about Panhandle Produce;
Recent headlines
Watch House Intelligence hearing on Russian election interference live at 6 a.m. MondayThe House Intelligence Committee investigation will hold its first public hearing over accusations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
250 high school students descend on Juneau for student government conferencePast AASG resolutions have supported the Alaska Legislature’s anti-smoking bills, the inclusion of certain school sports and activities, the omission of “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance, and even how grades point averages are calculated.
Norwegian pension fund divests from companies behind DAPLKLP is pulling millions of dollars it has invested in companies building and owning the Dakota Access Pipeline. The decision was reportedly driven by pressure from Norway's indigenous Sami peoples.
This reimagined Juneau McMansion’s entryway won an award for most innovative design“Definitely, you can see the challenge of laying a wood floor in straight patterns there -- that we’d lose the essence, the importance of the circle,” said Jeremy Bauer, one of the principal designers.