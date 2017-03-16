Juneau Afternoon – 3-17-17

Friday on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts.
He’ll talk with Bjorn Dihle about his new book, Haunted SE Alaska;
Charles Ward will be here to highlight the Grand Opening of the new Masonic Lodge;
Kate Troll will be here to talk about her new book, The Great Unconformity;
And we’ll learn all there is to know about the Friday Blarney Bash with Jamie Letterman and Kim Mauseth
Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Trump’s budget plan cuts funding for arts, humanities and public mediaThe proposed spending cuts released on Thursday would affect local arts groups as well as public radio and TV stations nationwide.
Judge Gorsuch’s writings signal he would be a conservative on social issuesSupreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch ruled on the Hobby Lobby case before it reached the high court. His concurrence argued religious freedom could extend even further than the Supreme Court ruled.
Tight finishes and ‘crazy’ speeds distinguish Iditarod’s top 20Teams have continued pouring into Nome, filling out the upper ranks of the 2017 Iditarod Sled Dog Race. Champion Mitch Seavey won his third title Tuesday in a record time of eight days, three hours, and 40 minutes, slashing more than seven hours off the previous record.
Upper Lynn Canal left with one commuter airline after Wings shuts downOne of just two commuter airlines connecting small towns in Northern Southeast Alaska to Juneau has shut down. In recent years, Wings of Alaska, which was founded in the 1980s, has changed hands and reduced its flight schedule. Now, it is ending operations. That leaves just one commuter airline serving Haines, Skagway, Gustavus and Hoonah.