Juneau Afternoon – 3-17-17

Friday on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts.

He’ll talk with Bjorn Dihle about his new book, Haunted SE Alaska;

Charles Ward will be here to highlight the Grand Opening of the new Masonic Lodge;

Kate Troll will be here to talk about her new book, The Great Unconformity;

And we’ll learn all there is to know about the Friday Blarney Bash with Jamie Letterman and Kim Mauseth

Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, on demand via ktoo.org