Juneau Afternoon – 3-16-17

Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes will host,
We’ll learn about the UAS Alumni Spring Dinner & Auction scholarship fundraiser;
We’ll get a preview of the JSO Symphony Showcase performances coming up on Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and 19.
Heather Mitchell will be here to highlight the Juneau Cabaret/Great American Songbook concert;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with art news during Arts Up.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Trump’s budget plan cuts funding for arts, humanities and public mediaThe proposed spending cuts released on Thursday would affect local arts groups as well as public radio and TV stations nationwide.
Judge Gorsuch’s writings signal he would be a conservative on social issuesSupreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch ruled on the Hobby Lobby case before it reached the high court. His concurrence argued religious freedom could extend even further than the Supreme Court ruled.
Tight finishes and ‘crazy’ speeds distinguish Iditarod’s top 20Teams have continued pouring into Nome, filling out the upper ranks of the 2017 Iditarod Sled Dog Race. Champion Mitch Seavey won his third title Tuesday in a record time of eight days, three hours, and 40 minutes, slashing more than seven hours off the previous record.
Upper Lynn Canal left with one commuter airline after Wings shuts downOne of just two commuter airlines connecting small towns in Northern Southeast Alaska to Juneau has shut down. In recent years, Wings of Alaska, which was founded in the 1980s, has changed hands and reduced its flight schedule. Now, it is ending operations. That leaves just one commuter airline serving Haines, Skagway, Gustavus and Hoonah.