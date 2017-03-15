Long winter is making for cranky moose, Fish and Game warns

As this winter continues, longer and snowier than those in the recent past, moose are getting cantankerous warns the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in a Monday news release.
Neil Barten, Fish and Game wildlife biologist in Dillingham, said that no aggressive moose have been reported in the area, but that potential is there, so it’s important not to pester them.
“This winter’s been getting kind of long, and in places where the snow has piled up, the moose are kind of having to work harder to get food,” Barten said. “They’re burning up their energy reserves that they have to hopefully make it through the winter with, so as some people have kind of noted, they can get kind of ornery around this time of year because they are already stressed out.”
Come late spring, Barten said people should be especially mindful of giving moose appropriate space.
“When we get into late May, when the moose start dropping calves, moose are very good mothers,” he said. “They’re very defensive, and that’s the time of year that they can be very aggressive toward a dog, a person or whatever that happens to get close to them or their calves.”
Fish and Game says that Alaskans have reported encounters with aggressive moose from Homer to Anchorage, Palmer and beyond in recent weeks.
Recent headlines
-
Trump travel ban blocked nationwide by Hawaii judgeThe judge issued a temporary restraining order that prevents the president's revised executive order from taking effect at midnight and barring refugees and visitors from six mostly Muslim countries.
-
House Intelligence chair says he doesn’t believe Trump Tower was wiretappedLawmakers are increasingly skeptical of President Trump's claims, but they want the Justice Department to answer whether it has been investigating the Trump campaign.
-
Warm air, sea-surface temperatures in February limited Arctic sea ice growthIt’s been a relatively cool and snowy winter here in the Interior, compared with the past couple of winters. But climate experts say the Arctic has been warmer than average. They say that’s why it appears this year’s maximum Arctic sea ice cover, measured near the end of winter, is likely to set another record for the smallest maximum on record.
-
Ask a Climatologist: The sun is back and so is winter meltEven when it's below freezing, direct sunlight works to melt some snow and ice in Alaska in March.