Mitch Seavey wins the 2017 Iditarod in record time

For the sixth year in a row, a member of the Seavey mushing family has claimed the top spot in the Last Great Race. This year it was Mitch Seavey who finished the Iditarod at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.

According to the Associated Press, Seavey is the oldest musher to winner the race at the age of 57. The new record for the Iditarod is eight days, three hours, 40 minutes and 13 seconds.

Following behind Mitch at the time of his win are Dallas Seavey and Nicolas Petit roughly two miles apart, about 40 miles from the finish.

This is a developing story.

Correction: A previous version of this story said Mitch Seavey was the oldest to finish the Iditarod. He is the oldest to win the race. This version has been corrected.

