Juneau Afternoon -3-14-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Alison Holtcamp will be here to highlight this weekend’s Club Baby Seal performances;
We’ll get a preview of Perseverance Theatre’s upcoming performances of To Kill a Mockingbird;
Andy Kline will be here to talk about the new podcast, Bridge From Nowhere;
Recent headlines
Juneau preps for city budget deficitThe city's budgeting process will play out at Juneau Assembly Finance Committee meetings scheduled each Wednesday from April 5 until the budget is finalized.
House passes bill to provide benefits to survivors of police, firefightersWhile Governors Sean Parnell and Bill Walker have ordered that survivors continue to receive coverage, lawmakers want to make it permanent.
300 miles to Nome: Race dynamics change as Iditarod moves to the coastIditarod teams have left the Yukon river and reached the Bering Sea coast. Mushers are shedding equipment, dropping slow dogs, and looking to make a move in the final 300 miles of the Iditarod.
Update: Tied-up ferry Taku is for saleThe state ferry Taku is for sale to the highest bidder. The minimum price for the 54-year-old ship is $1.5 million.