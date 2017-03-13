Juneau Afternoon -3-14-17

By March 13, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Alison Holtcamp will be here to highlight this weekend’s Club Baby Seal performances;
We’ll get a preview of Perseverance Theatre’s upcoming performances of To Kill a Mockingbird;
Andy Kline will be here to talk about the new podcast, Bridge From Nowhere;

0

Recent headlines

X