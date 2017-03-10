Juneau Afternoon – 3-13-17

Monday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll learn about the Annual Meeting of the Friends of the Jensen-Olsen Arboretum;
We’ll learn about the screening of a film about Diabetes
Recent headlines
Climate scientists worry NOAA budget cuts will hinder weather forecasting in AlaskaScientists who study Arctic climate say their research will suffer if the Trump administration goes ahead with big budget cuts reportedly under consideration for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
More money for the Alaska Marine HighwayState House budget-writers have restored much of the ferry system cut proposed by the governor for the next fiscal year.
Shortlist for Haines manager job includes two familiar candidatesThe Haines Borough Assembly narrowed down a list of manager applicants from ten to four at a meeting Thursday. The shortlist includes the current interim manager, the Haines Chamber of Commerce director, and two Lower 48 applicants who have Alaska municipal experience.
Mitch Seavey is first musher to Huslia checkpointIditarod racer Mitch Seavey is the first musher to reach the halfway checkpoint of Huslia. The two-time champion was the first to leave Galena early Thursday and arrived in Huslia more than 80 miles up the trail at 8:18 p.m.