Newscast – Thursday, March 9, 2017

By March 9, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Juneau leaders look into more options for helping the homeless get through winter ahead of the anti-camping ordinance taking effect,
  • the state health commissioner reacts to federal proposals to shift health care costs back to the states, and
  • Alaska’s U.S. senators push back against big cuts to the Coast Guard’s budget in President Donald Trump’s proposed budget.
0

Recent headlines

  • Snow collects on abandoned belongings at a campsite above downtown Juneau on March 3, 2017. AJT Mining Properties evicted its occupants in February. Homeless people have few legal camping options in the winter. (Photo Jacob Resneck/KTOO)

    Juneau weighs winter campground for downtown homeless

    The City and Borough of Juneau has been offered a site for a winter campground for homeless people. But whether the city wants to take on that responsibility next year remains undecided.

  • Paul Ryan sells health care bill as a ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’

    With conservative lawmakers and interest groups blasting the Republican health care overhaul effort, the House speaker is making a hard sell for his bill.

  • Stranded seal gets first-class rescue in Unalaska

    Most of the time, a seal in Unalaska doesn’t attract too much attention, but a ringed seal is a different story. The marine mammals live near ice and typically are found further north. When a sick ringed seal appeared and then vanished last week, the community united to find it.
  • Wade Marrs was the first musher to reach the Ruby checkpoint, coming off the Yukon River into town at sunset. (Photo by Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media)

    Wade Marrs leads Iditarod 2017 into Ruby

    Wade Marrs led two past champions into the Ruby checkpoint last night in the 2017 Iditarod. Three-hundred-fifty miles into the trail, the racing is underway as teams plot their next moves along hundreds of winding miles on the Yukon River.
X