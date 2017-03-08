Juneau Afternoon – 3-9-17

Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes will host,
Margie Thomson will be here to highlight the SafeZone program
We’ll talk learn about the Audsubon Society’s upcoming presentation, An Alaskan Big Year
Heather Mitchell will update us on Juneau Cabaret events;
We’ll talk with Skagway’s Jeff Brady about an art scholarship opportunity;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with art news during Arts Up.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. At 7, it’s Humankind. On Alternative Radio, the guest will be Ruth Bader Ginsberg talking on Gender Equality.
At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
-
How certain is that big oil discovery? Would you bet the farm on it or just a six-pack?There's a lot of excitement building about three big oil discoveries on Alaska's North Slope. Caelus, Armstrong and ConocoPhillips all recently announced they've found huge new oil fields. But what does it take to prove an oil discovery?
-
Short-lived proposition to cut funds for Alaska’s gasline corporation dies in committeeSome lawmakers say gasline corporation should use capital funds, not operating budget money.
-
-
Rep. Ortiz introduces state version of Mental Health land tradeWhile waiting for federal legislation to expedite a land exchange between the U.S. Forest Service and Alaska Mental Health Trust, state officials are working on a companion bill in the Alaska Legislature.