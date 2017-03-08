Juneau Afternoon – 3-9-17

Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes will host,

Margie Thomson will be here to highlight the SafeZone program

We’ll talk learn about the Audsubon Society’s upcoming presentation, An Alaskan Big Year

Heather Mitchell will update us on Juneau Cabaret events;

We’ll talk with Skagway’s Jeff Brady about an art scholarship opportunity;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with art news during Arts Up.

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. At 7, it’s Humankind. On Alternative Radio, the guest will be Ruth Bader Ginsberg talking on Gender Equality.

At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.