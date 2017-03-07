Authorities identify Wasilla pilot killed in plane crash outside of Nome

Authorities have identified a pilot killed after a single-passenger airplane crashed outside of Nome sometime after Sunday evening.
Thomas Grainger, 28, of Wasilla was piloting a single-engine Cessna 172 from Wasilla to Nome, when it went down.
Alaska State Troopers were informed of the overdue aircraft about 5:40 a.m. Monday. The plane was unable to land in Nome because of weather, a troopers dispatch said.
Alaska State Troopers reported that Grainger’s last communication was about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Nome search-and-rescue members located the downed plane about 10 a.m. Monday at Hastings Creek, 10 miles east of Nome.
Troopers confirmed the deceased was the pilot.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
The cause is not yet known.
Recent headlines
-
Preparations underway for Arctic Council ministerial, related eventsA U.S. State Department official said planning is well under way for the big, biennial meeting of top diplomats from the eight Arctic Council member nations to be held this spring in Fairbanks.
-
ACA replacement bill has skimpier tax credits for AlaskansRepublicans in the U.S. House on Monday released their plan to replace former President Obama’s signature health care law. The new plan would phase out the Affordable Care Act’s expansion of Medicaid. The House proposal offers tax credits to help people buy insurance if they don’t get it through their jobs. But those tax credits are far less generous to Alaskans than the subsidies in existing law.
-
Juneau exempts cruise ships from sales tax, then tees up $100,000 in sales tax for cruise industry lawsuitSeparate from the sales tax exemption, the Juneau Assembly had its first reading on an ordinance to earmark sales tax revenue to keep paying lawyers retained to fight the cruise industry's lawsuit against the city.
-
Alaska Sea Grant program “hopeful but not confident” funding won’t be cutThe National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration received a surprise on Friday: The Trump administration is proposing deep cuts to the organization.