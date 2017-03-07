Authorities identify Wasilla pilot killed in plane crash outside of Nome

Authorities have identified a pilot killed after a single-passenger airplane crashed outside of Nome sometime after Sunday evening.

Thomas Grainger, 28, of Wasilla was piloting a single-engine Cessna 172 from Wasilla to Nome, when it went down.

Alaska State Troopers were informed of the overdue aircraft about 5:40 a.m. Monday. The plane was unable to land in Nome because of weather, a troopers dispatch said.

Alaska State Troopers reported that Grainger’s last communication was about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Nome search-and-rescue members located the downed plane about 10 a.m. Monday at Hastings Creek, 10 miles east of Nome.

Troopers confirmed the deceased was the pilot.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

The cause is not yet known.