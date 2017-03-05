Statewide Poetry Out Loud finals Tuesday

Now in its twelfth year, Poetry Out Loud is a national program that encourages high school students to learn about poetry through memorization, performance, and competition. Throughout the school year students have been practicing and competing and now it’s down to 10 finalists.
This video is of Juneau’s Briannah Letter reciting David Kirby’s “Broken Promises” at last year’s Poetry Out Loud statewide finals. This year’s competition is at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Among this year’s state finalists is Elissa Koyuk, a senior at Juneau Douglas High School. She’ll compete against the other finalists Tuesday @360 in the KTOO building. The competition begins at 5 p.m., is open to the public and will also be streamed live at 360North.org. If Koyuk wins, she’ll have the opportunity to travel to Washington D.C. in April for the National finals.
Poetry our Loud in Alaska is a collaboration between the Alaska State Council on the Arts and the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council. 360 North co-produces the television and web streaming coverage.
