Alaska’s U.S. senators diverge on Attorney General Jeff Sessions

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Thursday, March 2, he will not involve himself in any investigation of foreign interference in last year’s election.
“I have now decided to recuse myself from any existing or future investigations of any matter related in any way to the campaigns for president of the United States,” Sessions said.
Sessions was an adviser to the Trump campaign.
He’s now taking heat from members of Congress, mostly Democrats, over his failure to disclose during his confirmation hearing that he’d met twice with Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak.
Before Sessions announced his decision, Alaska’s two U.S. senators took different positions.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, through a spokeswoman, said that Sessions should recuse himself and provide information about his meetings with the ambassador.
Sen. Dan Sullivan defended Sessions. A Sullivan news release blamed Democrats for trying to disparage the attorney general. The senator called it a “politically motivated witch hunt.”
“Attorney General Jeff Sessions is a man of integrity and principle, and I take him at his word that when, and if appropriate, he will recuse himself,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan served with Sessions on the Senate Armed Services Committee and said meeting ambassadors is part of the job.
Sessions said Thursday he did not recall any campaign-related discussion with the Russian ambassador.
His announcement came as several Republicans in Congress joined Democrats in calling for recusal. Democratic leaders are also asking Sessions to resign.
Recent headlines
-
Fairbanks Four may receive dividends for 18 years of wrongful imprisonmentIt took the work of journalists, lawyers, tribal leaders and citizens to release the Fairbanks Four, after they wrongfully convicted on a murder charge and other serious crimes. Now there is an effort underway to compensate the men for the 18 years they spent in prison. Marvin Roberts, one of the Fairbanks Four, shared his thoughts on the issue.
-
Ferry Kennicott’s late return cuts port callsThe state ferry Kennicott will return to service March 30, two weeks later than planned. Several Southwest Alaska communities will lose port calls.
-
Southeast tribal safety expert defends sections of SB 91A Southeast tribal public safety leader says some of last year's criminal justice reform changes are helping low-level criminals rejoin society.
-
How has the consolidation of Juneau and Douglas affected the two communities?For 70 years, Juneau and Douglas were separate cities. That came to end in 1970 following a controversial vote in which voters in Juneau overwhelmingly voted to consolidate their smaller neighbor.